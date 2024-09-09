Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,016 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRWD. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 152.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 344.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 8,156 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 517.4% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 10,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 8,874 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Minardo John sold 9,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total value of $42,315.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 284,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,215,502.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRWD stock opened at $4.51 on Monday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $15.70. The stock has a market cap of $705.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.15.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Capital One Financial lowered Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

