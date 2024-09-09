iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Position Raised by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 74.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,372 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 76,887,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,409,007,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655,216 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 58,621,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,350,865,000 after acquiring an additional 270,565 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,399,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,967,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893,711 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,443,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,739,000 after acquiring an additional 936,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,746,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,817,000 after acquiring an additional 362,644 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $74.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.77. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The company has a market capitalization of $116.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.