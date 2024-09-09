iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,903,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ACWI opened at $112.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.01. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $88.33 and a twelve month high of $117.13.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

