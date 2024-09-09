iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,419 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 44.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

BATS EFG opened at $101.56 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.79. The company has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

