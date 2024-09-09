iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 678,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 97,257 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $28,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $880,516,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 657.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,376,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,998,000 after buying an additional 3,798,757 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,776,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,017,805,000 after buying an additional 3,270,493 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,532,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $64,675,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $41.78 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.89 and a 200 day moving average of $42.07. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $36.38 and a 12 month high of $44.64.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

