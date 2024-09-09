iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,576 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJS. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $256,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 11,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 18.9% during the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midland Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $297,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $102.56 on Monday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.81 and a fifty-two week high of $111.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.28.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

