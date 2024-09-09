Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Bought by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 421 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at about $815,000. AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,166,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,758,000 after purchasing an additional 53,578 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $5,331,392.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,207.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $250,695.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,976.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $5,331,392.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,207.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KMB shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Argus upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.67.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE KMB opened at $146.91 on Monday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $116.32 and a 12 month high of $149.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 223.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

