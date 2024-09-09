Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Free Report) by 45.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Kinetik were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KNTK. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in Kinetik by 108.9% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 153,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,356,000 after acquiring an additional 79,962 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Kinetik by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 457,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,962,000 after purchasing an additional 20,644 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kinetik by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 238,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,863,000 after purchasing an additional 16,409 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Kinetik by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after buying an additional 10,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinetik in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,555,000. 21.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KNTK shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on Kinetik from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Kinetik in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Kinetik from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Kinetik from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Kinetik Price Performance

Kinetik stock opened at $44.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 2.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.07. Kinetik Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.31 and a 1-year high of $45.60.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. Kinetik had a negative return on equity of 48.16% and a net margin of 30.96%. The company had revenue of $359.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Kinetik Holdings Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinetik Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. Kinetik’s payout ratio is currently 122.95%.

About Kinetik

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

