KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co trimmed its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,627 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,273 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $17,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 39.4% in the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter worth $152,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter worth $3,536,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $48,155,039.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KKR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.93.

KKR opened at $116.24 on Monday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $53.72 and a one year high of $128.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.94.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.70%.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

