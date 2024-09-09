Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Acquires Shares of 861 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 861 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,805,770 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,872,586,000 after buying an additional 3,824,103 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $1,237,877,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,743,882 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,401,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176,218 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,782,374 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,999,080,000 after acquiring an additional 837,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $277,317,000. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Edward Morrow Atkinson III sold 7,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.00, for a total transaction of $3,483,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,634,616. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Edward Morrow Atkinson III sold 7,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.00, for a total transaction of $3,483,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,634,616. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $323,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,217,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,615 shares of company stock valued at $21,417,310 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $468.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $120.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $483.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $448.78. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $341.85 and a 1 year high of $510.64.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported ($12.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($12.54) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VRTX shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price (up previously from $508.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Argus boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $485.91.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

