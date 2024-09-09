Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Buys New Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,946 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $956,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,767 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.38.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Boston Scientific stock opened at $81.60 on Monday. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $48.35 and a one year high of $82.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.58. The company has a market cap of $119.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.79.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total transaction of $570,511.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,061,135.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 20,949 shares of company stock valued at $1,627,877 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

