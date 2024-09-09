Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Buys New Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in Southern by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 11,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. SCP Investment LP purchased a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $548,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sterling A. Jr. Spainhour sold 2,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.99, for a total transaction of $211,796.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Southern news, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $535,509.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,620,831.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sterling A. Jr. Spainhour sold 2,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.99, for a total value of $211,796.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,112,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,678,625. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Southern from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Southern from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Southern from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Argus lifted their price target on Southern from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Southern from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.71.

Southern Stock Performance

Southern stock opened at $88.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.91. The Southern Company has a one year low of $61.56 and a one year high of $90.34.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 17.67%. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.42%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

