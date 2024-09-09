Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Invests $329,000 in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,870 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 143.1% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $193.00 on Monday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.50 and a 12 month high of $205.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $188.14 and its 200 day moving average is $174.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.51.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.22. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $194.50 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.63.

In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.59, for a total transaction of $532,770.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,787,984.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.59, for a total value of $532,770.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 122,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,787,984.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 133,461 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.10, for a total transaction of $23,102,099.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 671,752,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,280,341,132.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,109,346 shares of company stock valued at $198,743,322. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

