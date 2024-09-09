Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Invests $457,000 in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 1,784.6% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 46,888 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 44,400 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 265,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,514,000 after purchasing an additional 50,389 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 522,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,255,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $529,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,597 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 9,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Stock Performance

SAMG opened at $15.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $214.89 million, a PE ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.97 and its 200-day moving average is $15.56. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. has a one year low of $13.93 and a one year high of $19.12.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Increases Dividend

Silvercrest Asset Management Group ( NASDAQ:SAMG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.10). Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $30.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

