Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Purchases New Holdings in United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 23,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned approximately 0.39% of United Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of United Bancorp by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 32,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares in the last quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. acquired a new stake in United Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $457,000. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in United Bancorp by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 44,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 9,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.42% of the company’s stock.
United Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ UBCP opened at $12.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.41. United Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $15.50.
United Bancorp Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.1775 per share. This is an increase from United Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. United Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.03%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Scott A. Everson bought 2,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.33 per share, for a total transaction of $25,794.36. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,961,098.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,310 shares of company stock worth $53,044. 11.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About United Bancorp
United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. The company provides range of banking and financial services, which includes accepting demand, savings, and time deposits. It also offers commercial, real estate and consumer loans.
