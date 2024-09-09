Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Purchases New Shares in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 17,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Photronics by 11.1% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 275,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,796,000 after acquiring an additional 27,435 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Photronics by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Photronics by 20.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 505,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,472,000 after purchasing an additional 86,938 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Photronics by 7.0% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 39,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Photronics by 32.3% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after buying an additional 34,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd.

Photronics Stock Performance

PLAB opened at $22.00 on Monday. Photronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.03 and a 52-week high of $34.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.45 and its 200-day moving average is $26.43.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $211.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.00 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 16.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

