Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Purchases Shares of 531 Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ELV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $628.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $649.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $530.00 price objective (down from $646.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Elevance Health from $621.00 to $611.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $604.29.

Elevance Health Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:ELV opened at $541.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $533.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $526.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $431.38 and a 52 week high of $567.26.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $0.13. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $43.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.04 EPS. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total value of $154,561.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,926,213.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Elevance Health news, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total transaction of $17,033,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,709 shares in the company, valued at $63,478,674.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total value of $154,561.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,926,213.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,058 shares of company stock worth $17,588,116. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

