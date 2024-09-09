Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Takes $346,000 Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 65 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Team Hewins LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the first quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the first quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corp CA grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 1,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 9,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.43, for a total value of $9,203,857.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,984,717.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total transaction of $521,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,498,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 9,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.43, for a total transaction of $9,203,857.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,134 shares in the company, valued at $55,984,717.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,625 shares of company stock worth $22,298,963. Insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,200.00 price target (up from $1,135.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,150.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,180.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,250.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,108.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $1,131.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 5.44. The firm has a market cap of $124.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,113.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,020.65. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $769.19 and a fifty-two week high of $1,211.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.93 by $2.63. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

