Krilogy Financial LLC Increases Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 902.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,987 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,853 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 2.0% of Krilogy Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $27,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its position in NVIDIA by 231.3% in the 1st quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 53 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total transaction of $15,448,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,358,830 shares in the company, valued at $10,474,135,774.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total transaction of $15,448,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,358,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,474,135,774.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 100,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $13,024,311.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,939,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,509,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,875,633 shares of company stock valued at $472,782,722. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. HSBC raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on NVIDIA from $91.00 to $108.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $102.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.13, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $39.23 and a twelve month high of $140.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.34%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

