Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Shares Sold by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. lessened its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,137 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A. owned approximately 0.39% of Kymera Therapeutics worth $7,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 7,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 17th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.64.

Insider Transactions at Kymera Therapeutics

In other news, Director Bruce Booth sold 16,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total transaction of $593,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 803,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,494,426.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Bruce Booth sold 16,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total value of $593,433.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 803,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,494,426.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total value of $245,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 498,845 shares of company stock worth $19,245,017. 15.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kymera Therapeutics Price Performance

KYMR opened at $45.40 on Monday. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $50.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.09 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.73.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.10. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.88% and a negative net margin of 178.27%. The business had revenue of $25.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.67) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.