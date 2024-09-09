Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Buys 1,055 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 2.2% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 8.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 5.3% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Exelon by 6.6% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Exelon from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Exelon from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.82.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $38.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.80. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.35 and a fifty-two week high of $42.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.53.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Exelon had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.52%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Articles

