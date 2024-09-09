Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Buys New Shares in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vertiv by 5.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,622,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,784 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 13,811,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249,353 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 303.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,777,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591,903 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,339,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 85.2% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,399,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,466 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertiv Stock Down 4.5 %

Vertiv stock opened at $71.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a PE ratio of 69.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.20. Vertiv Holdings Co has a twelve month low of $34.60 and a twelve month high of $109.27.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 50.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is 9.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.22.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Vertiv

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vertiv news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $3,593,470.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,254.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.