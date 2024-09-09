Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH – Free Report) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF stock opened at $31.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.78. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $25.03 and a twelve month high of $32.42.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RSPH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RSPH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.