Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 24,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 60,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 10,124 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,063,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,283,000 after acquiring an additional 403,905 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $383,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $30.33 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.11. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $33.13. The company has a market cap of $67.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 252.77, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 2.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $678.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLTR has been the topic of several research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Argus began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 249,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $7,493,016.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 372,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,180,675.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 249,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $7,493,016.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 372,565 shares in the company, valued at $11,180,675.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total value of $57,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,059.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 702,242 shares of company stock worth $21,540,409 in the last quarter. 12.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

