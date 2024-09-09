Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Sells 111 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lessened its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 66.7% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 247.8% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 1.3 %

HLT opened at $213.10 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.01. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.00 and a 52 week high of $229.03. The stock has a market cap of $53.28 billion, a PE ratio of 46.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.31.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 69.65% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 13.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HLT has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $228.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Susquehanna started coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $209.00 to $208.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.