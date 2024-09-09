Larson Financial Group LLC Buys 258 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 452.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,879,316 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,368,067,000 after purchasing an additional 41,654 shares during the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its position in Waters by 1.1% during the first quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,110,898 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $382,404,000 after acquiring an additional 11,851 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Waters by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 652,892 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $189,417,000 after acquiring an additional 51,853 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter worth about $206,286,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 443,493 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $152,664,000 after purchasing an additional 18,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAT stock opened at $328.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $321.45 and a 200-day moving average of $324.79. Waters Co. has a one year low of $231.90 and a one year high of $367.21. The company has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.95.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.08. Waters had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 56.81%. The firm had revenue of $709.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WAT shares. Barclays raised their target price on Waters from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Waters from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Waters to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $318.50.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

