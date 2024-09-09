Larson Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 66.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,292,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,386,192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154,865 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,000,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,926,000 after buying an additional 388,363 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.8% in the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,237,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,027,000 after buying an additional 34,160 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,478,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,003,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,080,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Caroline Feeney sold 1,110 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total transaction of $133,166.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,694.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 2,839 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total transaction of $322,027.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,705.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Caroline Feeney sold 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total transaction of $133,166.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,694.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PRU shares. Barclays assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Prudential Financial from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.83.

NYSE PRU opened at $113.25 on Monday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.95 and a 12-month high of $128.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.04). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.78 billion. Analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 88.44%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

