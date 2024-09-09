Larson Financial Group LLC Has $66,000 Stock Position in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH – Free Report) by 261.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 360,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,251,000 after acquiring an additional 27,454 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 200,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,916,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 80,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after buying an additional 32,935 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 79,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after buying an additional 8,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 61,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after buying an additional 9,995 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS XJH opened at $39.87 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.42 million, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.10.

The iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (XJH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US mid-caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities. XJH was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

