Larson Financial Group LLC Has $68,000 Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DKNG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth about $192,140,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 148.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,235,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,284,000 after buying an additional 2,528,503 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth about $87,829,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,263,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,053,000 after buying an additional 2,225,759 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 1,048.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,888,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,747,000 after buying an additional 1,723,819 shares during the period. 37.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DKNG shares. Guggenheim dropped their target price on DraftKings from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Susquehanna upped their target price on DraftKings from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded DraftKings to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on DraftKings from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DraftKings has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.52.

In related news, Director Harry Sloan sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $9,537,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,537,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other DraftKings news, Director Harry Sloan sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $9,537,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,537,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 88,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $3,152,037.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,498,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,045,934.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,470,537 shares of company stock valued at $54,321,570 over the last 90 days. 51.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $35.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.75 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.73 and a 1-year high of $49.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.24 and its 200-day moving average is $39.71.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 43.11% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

