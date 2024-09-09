Larson Financial Group LLC Has $76,000 Stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 161.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GEHC. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after buying an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ GEHC opened at $85.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.35 and a twelve month high of $94.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.09 and its 200-day moving average is $83.49. The stock has a market cap of $38.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Westrick sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $222,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,377.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

See Also

