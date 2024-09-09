Larson Financial Group LLC Raises Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 10,050.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AXON. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 9,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth about $931,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 14.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 170,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,307,000 after acquiring an additional 22,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 21.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXON stock opened at $354.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.69, a PEG ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $331.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.12 and a 12 month high of $378.89.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $504.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.35 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 16.06%. Axon Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.03, for a total transaction of $167,863.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,379 shares in the company, valued at $2,752,588.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.03, for a total value of $167,863.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,752,588.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.66, for a total transaction of $729,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,783,916.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 278,650 shares of company stock worth $101,364,745 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

AXON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $385.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.08.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

