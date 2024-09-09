Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Buys 25,658 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 866.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,618 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,658 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.3% of Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 231.3% in the 1st quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 53 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NVIDIA from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $98.50 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 100,110 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $13,024,311.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,939,350 shares in the company, valued at $512,509,435. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 100,110 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $13,024,311.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,939,350 shares in the company, valued at $512,509,435. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total transaction of $12,892,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,135,836 shares in the company, valued at $8,180,034,219.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,875,633 shares of company stock valued at $472,782,722. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $102.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.88. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $39.23 and a 52 week high of $140.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.13, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.67.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.34%.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.