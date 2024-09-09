Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Bought by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 300.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,289 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,475 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LEN. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lennar by 484.0% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the first quarter valued at $30,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Lennar in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lennar during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Lennar by 223.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LEN opened at $179.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.61. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $102.90 and a 52-week high of $186.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 17th. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.18. Lennar had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 14.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 13.60%.

LEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Lennar from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $164.00 price objective (down from $174.00) on shares of Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Raymond James lowered Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on Lennar from $177.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lennar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.06.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

