Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,075 First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 5,075 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $8,544,000.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FCNCA. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 0.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,326,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 73 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Generate Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Generate Investment Management Ltd now owns 12,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,173,000. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FCNCA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,950.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,005.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $1,950.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,900.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,920.82.

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $1,898.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,917.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,740.18. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,274.91 and a 52-week high of $2,174.80.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $50.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $44.91 by $5.96. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $52.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 200.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is 3.64%.

About First Citizens BancShares

(Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCNCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.