Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 474,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 248,154 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $13,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VICI. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 1,888.9% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 254.4% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in VICI Properties by 363.2% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the second quarter worth about $43,000. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VICI stock opened at $33.47 on Monday. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.63 and a fifty-two week high of $34.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.64. The stock has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.4325 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 65.61%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VICI shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, VICI Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.44.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

