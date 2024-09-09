Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 85.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,013 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 159,610 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $6,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 74.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in Workday by 614.3% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its holdings in Workday by 57.0% during the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Workday in the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Workday stock opened at $254.60 on Monday. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.81 and a fifty-two week high of $311.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $67.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $232.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.74.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.10. Workday had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 66,492 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total transaction of $17,367,710.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,902,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 66,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total transaction of $17,367,710.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,902,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.58, for a total transaction of $12,240,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 730,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,563,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 515,902 shares of company stock worth $117,998,849 in the last quarter. 20.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Workday from $338.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.15.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

