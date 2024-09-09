Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,456 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $6,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $921,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.2 %

ITW opened at $243.60 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $243.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $217.50 and a one year high of $271.15.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 99.74% and a net margin of 19.15%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 59.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $283.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $268.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Argus upgraded Illinois Tool Works to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.22.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Illinois Tool Works

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $238.82 per share, with a total value of $185,085.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,506 shares in the company, valued at $29,018,062.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.