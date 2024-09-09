Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $13.20 Million Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 558.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,010 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $13,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 203.7% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 2.3 %

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $176.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $70.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $173.04 and a 200-day moving average of $160.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $109.40 and a one year high of $185.84.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.30. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 53.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.02.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PNC

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $98,124.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,900,760.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.17, for a total value of $227,497.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,604,582.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $98,124.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 567,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,900,760.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,263 shares of company stock valued at $4,418,109 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.