Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $6.72 Million Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 75.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379,752 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of DocuSign worth $6,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 1.8% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 56,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 10.3% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in DocuSign by 0.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 56,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 265.4% in the second quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 17,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 108.2% in the 2nd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at DocuSign

In related news, insider Robert Chatwani sold 14,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.17, for a total transaction of $772,063.83. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,551,890.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DocuSign news, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.98, for a total value of $91,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,138.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Chatwani sold 14,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.17, for a total transaction of $772,063.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,551,890.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 482,418 shares of company stock valued at $25,524,100. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $59.19 on Monday. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.95. The company has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 113.83, a P/E/G ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.93.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.20 million. DocuSign had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.44%. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DOCU has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday. Bank of America increased their price target on DocuSign from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on DocuSign from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on DocuSign from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.45.

Read Our Latest Report on DocuSign

About DocuSign

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.