Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $9.32 Million Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,741 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $9,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $456,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Allstate by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 92,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,984,000 after buying an additional 4,987 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,927,000. BDF Gestion acquired a new stake in Allstate during the second quarter worth approximately $3,051,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,042,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALL stock opened at $185.36 on Monday. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $105.85 and a 1 year high of $191.33. The company has a market cap of $48.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.92, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $173.77 and a 200 day moving average of $168.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $1.28. Allstate had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($4.42) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 15.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 81.24%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Allstate from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Allstate from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Allstate from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.76.

In other news, EVP Robert Toohey sold 16,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total transaction of $3,005,595.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $877,968.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Allstate news, insider Suren Gupta sold 45,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.28, for a total transaction of $8,114,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,930 shares in the company, valued at $15,942,790.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Toohey sold 16,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total transaction of $3,005,595.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $877,968.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 201,938 shares of company stock worth $36,122,740 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

