Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Invests $9.09 Million in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 259,568 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $9,090,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,471,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of HP by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,683 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in HP by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,263 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of HP by 554.3% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 574,625 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $17,290,000 after purchasing an additional 486,799 shares during the period. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of HP from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on HP from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of HP from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.55.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 173,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $6,251,977.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,335,450.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $33.82 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.22 and a 1 year high of $39.52.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $13.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.37 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 266.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.16%.

HP announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer maker to reacquire up to 28.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

