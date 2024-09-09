Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 54,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Sun Communities by 10,803.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 16,421 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 5,804.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 26,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 25,890 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Sun Communities by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Sun Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Sun Communities by 1,143.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 114,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,259,000 after buying an additional 104,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Stock Performance

NYSE SUI opened at $141.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 121.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.38. Sun Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.74 and a twelve month high of $141.32.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 324.14%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Sun Communities from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sun Communities news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 3,000 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.43, for a total value of $394,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,340,810.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

