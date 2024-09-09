Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 217,654 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 3,224.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 224,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,654 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $8,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 74,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 5,677 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 10.7% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 64,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 6,220 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 245.4% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 371,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,444,000 after purchasing an additional 264,181 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 74,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 204,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,926,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on TFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $295,208.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 57,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,518,908.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,025,153.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $295,208.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $42.06 on Monday. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $26.57 and a 52 week high of $45.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.10.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently -157.58%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

