Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 997 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 253,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.34% of EPR Properties worth $10,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in EPR Properties by 262.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in EPR Properties during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in EPR Properties during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its position in EPR Properties by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at EPR Properties

In other EPR Properties news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 1,000 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,964,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other EPR Properties news, SVP Gwendolyn Mary Johnson sold 592 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $25,941.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,279.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 1,000 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $46,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Stock Performance

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of EPR opened at $47.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 11.12 and a quick ratio of 11.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.67 and a 200-day moving average of $42.53. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.75. EPR Properties has a one year low of $39.65 and a one year high of $49.10.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 168.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EPR shares. Raymond James raised EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on EPR Properties from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on EPR Properties from $42.50 to $47.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.06.

About EPR Properties



EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

