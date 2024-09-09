Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,405 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $7,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 172.4% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 779 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 519,807 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $175,364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 36,863 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,436,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.21, for a total transaction of $90,655.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,655,048.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.21, for a total transaction of $90,655.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,655,048.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total value of $19,591,902.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,006.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,417 shares of company stock worth $24,601,076 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $471.82 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $254.85 and a 1-year high of $493.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $458.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $418.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.17, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.65%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ISRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $487.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.45.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

