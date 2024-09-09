Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 138,778 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 35.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,562 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 138,778 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Tapestry worth $11,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 104,151 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after buying an additional 27,794 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 53,178 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Tapestry by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,972,221 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $72,597,000 after acquiring an additional 30,341 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on TPR shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Tapestry from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.13.

TPR opened at $40.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.99 and a twelve month high of $48.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.33.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

