Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 280 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 80,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $10,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRUS. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 1,911.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

CRUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays raised their target price on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Benchmark cut Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.33.

In other Cirrus Logic news, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 10,203 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.71, for a total value of $1,343,837.13. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,212.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 4,350 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $591,774.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,704.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 10,203 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.71, for a total value of $1,343,837.13. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,212.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,259 shares of company stock worth $3,348,759. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $132.32 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 0.97. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.02 and a 12-month high of $147.46.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $374.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.41 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 16.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

