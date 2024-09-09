Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 57.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,893 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $9,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank raised its position in Okta by 160.0% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Okta by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Okta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $72.45 on Monday. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.04 and a 52-week high of $114.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $257,195.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,828.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Okta news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 1,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total transaction of $135,008.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $257,195.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,828.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 346,173 shares of company stock valued at $32,765,801 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OKTA shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Okta from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Okta in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Okta from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Okta from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.14.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

