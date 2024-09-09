Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Shares Sold by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC cut its stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,010 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 1,981 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,027 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 486 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 80,596 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment House LLC raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 5.5% in the second quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LPX opened at $92.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.88. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a one year low of $49.47 and a one year high of $101.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.38.

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $814.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.26 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

LPX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $101.00) on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.88.

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.18, for a total transaction of $320,245.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,819.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.18, for a total value of $320,245.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,819.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $76,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,787,668.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,991 shares of company stock worth $3,443,269. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

