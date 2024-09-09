MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) Shares Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) by 27.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,235 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 73,092 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.31% of MakeMyTrip worth $28,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMYT. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 163.5% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip in the second quarter valued at $59,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MMYT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on MakeMyTrip from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on MakeMyTrip from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

MakeMyTrip stock opened at $93.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.28. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 12-month low of $36.81 and a 12-month high of $101.50.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $254.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.85 million. MakeMyTrip had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 11.04%. Equities analysts predict that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

